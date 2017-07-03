While there is plenty of gloom when it comes to banking, expect a few rays of sunshine when banks start reporting second-quarter results next week.
The good news is that net interest margins are on the rise at most banks, thanks to the Federal Reserve's rate hikes and banks’ discipline in keeping deposit costs low.
