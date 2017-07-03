Print Email Reprints Share

While there is plenty of gloom when it comes to banking, expect a few rays of sunshine when banks start reporting second-quarter results next week.

The good news is that net interest margins are on the rise at most banks, thanks to the Federal Reserve's rate hikes and banks’ discipline in keeping deposit costs low.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial