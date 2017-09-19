Asking bankers to comment on the Equifax data breach generally evokes a cone of silence forged out of a combination of sympathy and fear — I’m not going to speak about it because it could happen to me.
“Even if you’re really good, stuff can happen,” the chief information officer of a large financial services organization said privately. “I don’t want to throw stones because I also live in a glass house.”
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In