WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve Board released a proposal Thursday that is designed to clarify the agency's expectations for the biggest banks' boards.

The plan consists of three parts. It outlines attributes of "effective board of directors," the agency said, like setting a clear strategic direction and supporting independent risk management. Under the plan, Fed examiners would use these qualities when scrutinizing the boards at the largest financial institutions.

