The Federal Reserve Board has significantly increased the asset size that would require an in-depth review of a proposed bank merger.
The Fed said it will only conduct extensive reviews of deals that create banks with $100 billion or more in assets. The agency began giving more rigorous vetting to deals set to form banks with at least $25 billion in assets, starting with its review of Capital One’s purchase of ING assets in 2012.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In