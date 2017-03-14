A Federal Reserve study that cast the online lending industry in a negative light has become a flash point in the debate over the sector’s impact on U.S consumers.

The research released late last week quickly drew fire from industry officials, who took issue with the study’s conclusions as well as parallels the authors drew between online lending and subprime mortgage lending.

In a report titled “Three Myths about Peer-to-Peer Loans,” a team of economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland called into question a narrative frequently told by digital lenders — that the sector’s customers typically refinance existing debt at lower interest rates, boost their credit scores, and improve their financial health.

What the researchers found instead was that consumers who turn to online loans typically end up in deeper debt, and have lower credit scores, than similarly situated consumers who do not borrow from the same companies.

Cornelius Hurley, the executive director of the Online Lending Policy Institute, said that "there is no apt comparison" between online consumer lending and subprime mortgage lending.

The debate over those findings hinges in large part on which companies get counted as online lenders — sometimes called marketplace lenders or peer-to-peer lenders — and whether those are even useful labels.

To conduct their study, the Cleveland Fed researchers analyzed data from the credit bureau TransUnion. Some 90,000 U.S. consumers took out loans from a subset of nonbank companies that were flagged by TransUnion as marketplace lenders. The researchers did not have access to names of the specific lenders.

But the identities of those companies matter, largely because companies that are typically classified as online lenders have a wide variety of business models.

For example, Social Finance, or SoFi, lends at relatively low interest rates to consumers with strong credit profiles. LendingClub and Prosper Marketplace charge higher rates to consumers who are somewhat less creditworthy. Firms like LendUp and Elevate often charge triple-digit annual percentage rates to consumers who might otherwise turn to payday loans.

Nathaniel Hoopes, executive director of the Marketplace Lending Association, a trade group whose members include Lending Club and Prosper, suggested that those companies were being lumped together by the Cleveland Fed with other lenders that leave borrowers worse off.

“Despite the misleading title of this report, this is not a study of marketplace lending, which only makes up a small percentage of this data,” he said in an email.

Online lending is an umbrella term meant to cover the new breed of digitally focused nonbank lenders, but even that label has lost some of its meaning as more banks make loans over the Internet.

“It’s almost time to stop thinking of online loans versus not-online loans,” said David Snitkof, chief analytics officer at Orchard Platform, a data provider. “Because the real question is: are you creating a product that has value for consumers?”

In an interview Tuesday, researchers at the Cleveland Fed acknowledged that their study does not distinguish between the various types of online lenders.

“Our hope is just to open the conversation,” said Elena Loutskina, a contributing author on the study. “It would be great to look deeper, and think about how to disentangle the good players and bad players in this industry.”

Other parts of the study came under fire, too. The study noted that delinquency rates for online loans have risen, and drew a parallel with rising late-payment rates in the subprime mortgage market between 2001 and 2007.

“There is no apt comparison between the two, and rhetorical flourishes such as this set back the serious research surrounding online lending that is warranted,” Cornelius Hurley, the executive director of the Online Lending Policy Institute, another industry group, said in an email.

Meanwhile, consumer advocacy groups argued that the Cleveland Fed’s research bolsters their opposition to legislation, supported by the online lending industry, that is currently pending in Congress.

That legislation would make clear that online lenders that partner with banks to originate loans do not have to abide by state-by-state interest rate caps. The House Financial Services Committee was scheduled to vote on the measure Tuesday.

