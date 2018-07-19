KeyCorp in Cleveland reported higher quarterly profit after cutting costs and generating more fee income.

The $137.8 billion-asset company said in a press release Thursday that its second-quarter net income rose 17% from a year earlier, to $467 million. Income taxes were down nealry 35%, to $103 million.

The results "were strong, driven by broad-based growth and momentum in our commercial and consumer businesses,” Beth Mooney, Key's chairman and CEO, said in the release. “Continued loan growth, higher fees, and expense discipline drove positive operating leverage for the quarter.”

Total revenue rose slightly, to $1.6 billion.

Net interest income was flat, at $987 million. Average loans increased by more than 2%, to $88.6 billion, while the net interest margin compressed by 11 basis points, to 3.19%.

Commercial and industrial loans increased by about 11%, to $45 billion. Home equity loans fell 7%, to $11.6 billion, while other commercial loans declined by more than 7%, to $20.4 billion.

Noninterest income rose by roughly 1%, to $660 million, as investment banking and debt placement fees jumped by almost 15%, to $155 million. KeyCorp bought Cain Brothers, a boutique investment bank that focuses on the health care industry, last fall. Trust and investment services income fell by more than 4%, to $128 million.

Noninterest expense decerased by nearly 1%, to $993 million. Personnel costs increased by 6%, to $586 million, while other operating expenses declined by nearly 8%, to $407 million. Key's cash efficiency ratio improved to 58.8% from 59.3% a year earlier.