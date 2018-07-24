Finastra is adding a technologist with decades of international experience outside of banking.

Gareth Burton is joining the bank technology vendor as its chief information officer, charged with heading up its global information services team.

Burton comes from the multinational construction firm Laing O’Rourke, where he was CIO for four years. His career experience includes roles with U.K. miner African Minerals, oil field services firm Baker Hughes, Motorola and BT.

“Gareth brings a depth and breadth of business, technology and strategic acumen with a proven track record in driving business and financial improvements,” said Rob Binns, Finastra’s chief financial officer, in a press release.

"The ability to innovate and offer maximum flexibility to our clients is essential at a time when the financial services industry is going through a revolution in the way it operates," Binns added.

Burton will work closely with Natalie Gammon, previously CIO and now Finastra's chief cloud officer. Gammon has been responsible for driving the company’s cloud and data center strategy.

Burton stated in the release: “I relish the opportunity to contribute to Finastra’s ongoing growth and development, and strategically aligning our information technology resources to the priorities of the business, establishing our reputation for excellence and innovation.”