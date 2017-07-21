WASHINGTON — House Financial Services Committee leaders and two top real estate trade groups have cut a deal on a bill to reform the National Flood Insurance Program, which will add momentum to the legislation.

The National Association of Home Builders and National Association of Realtors were worried that a bill approved last month by the panel would put the brakes on new construction in flood-prone areas. Under the bill, federal flood insurance policies could not be sold to buyers of newly built homes in high-risk flood areas after Jan. 1, 2021, if private flood insurance is available. Homebuyers would pay a 10% surcharge if private policies are not available.