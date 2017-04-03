Live Oak Bancshares in Wilmington, N.C., has named Scott Custer as its bank president.
The $1.8 billion-asset Live Oak said in a press release Monday that Custer will succeed Neil Underwood, who will remain the company’s president. Underwood, who is also president of Live Oak Ventures, will focus on strategic technology development.
