Print Email Reprints Share

Live Oak Bancshares in Wilmington, N.C., has named Scott Custer as its bank president.

The $1.8 billion-asset Live Oak said in a press release Monday that Custer will succeed Neil Underwood, who will remain the company’s president. Underwood, who is also president of Live Oak Ventures, will focus on strategic technology development.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial