WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to face tough questions from lawmakers when he makes his first appearance before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday, including on restoring the Glass-Steagall Act and housing finance reform.

One area Democrats will likely focus on is Mnuchin’s appointment of Keith Noreika as acting comptroller of the currency two weeks ago. Democrats have fiercely criticized the move, and this is their first chance to raise those concerns directly.