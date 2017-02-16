Print Email Reprints Share

Instead of waiting for the next cyberattack, banks are taking several steps to get ahead of the problem.

“The whole financial services sector is trying to be more proactive relative to information-security controls,” said Jason Witty, the chief information security officer at U.S. Bank in Minneapolis.

