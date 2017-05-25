The Royal Bank of Canada got an earnings boost from its U.S. capital markets business and its ownership of City National Bank in Los Angeles during the quarter that ended April 30, helping to offset softer growth at home.
Net income totaled $2.1 billion, in U.S. dollars, and represented a 9% increase from the year-ago period. Earnings per share increased 11% to $1.38 over that period.
