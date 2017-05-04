Loans to hospitals and other health providers are suddenly becoming riskier bets for banks.
At least five publicly traded banks, including LegacyTexas Financial Group and Triumph Bancorp in Dallas and CapStar Financial Holdings in Nashville, reported problems their health care portfolios during the first quarter.
