Heritage Financial in Olympia, Wash., has agreed to buy Puget Sound Bancorp in Bellevue, Wash.
The $4 billion-asset Heritage said in a press release late Wednesday that it will pay $126.1 million in stock for the $567 million-asset Puget Sound. The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter, prices Puget Sound at 243.5% of its tangible book value.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In