U.S. Bancorp in Minneapolis reported higher first-quarter profits as gains from fee-based business lines overcame higher expenses.
The $449.5 billion-asset company earned $1.4 billion during the quarter, or 4% more than a year earlier. Earnings per share were 82 cents, beating by 2 pennies an average estimate compiled by FactSet Research Systems.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In