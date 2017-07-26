United Community Bank in Blairsville, Ga., reported a double-digit gain in profits, but there is some question about how long it can sustain that pace.

Second-quarter net income was $28.3 million, up 12% from a year earlier. Diluted net earnings per share were 39 cents, a penny short of the analysts’ consensus compiled by FactSet Research Systems. Excluding the effects of merger expenses and other one-time items, the bank earned 41 cents per share.