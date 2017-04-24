Print Email Reprints Share

Bankers are finally able to put to good use a secret weapon they’ve had hidden away for years — piles and piles of cheap deposits.

Three rate increases from the Federal Reserve since December 2015 have allowed banks at last to generate meaningful profits from spread income. That’s because loan books stuffed with floating-rate loans tied to short-term rates like Libor have repriced at higher rates while banks have done virtually nothing to raise rates on deposits.

