WASHINGTON — The National Association of Home Builders is backing off of long held support for the mortgage interest deduction in hopes that the Trump administration can deliver on its promise of lower taxes.
“This is an internal shift for us,” said NAHB CEO Jerry Howard in interview. “We will explore alternatives to the mortgage interest deduction. We are willing to look at tax incentives for homeownership that are not necessarily the mortgage interest deduction.”
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In