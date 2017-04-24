A few miles Northeast of Downtown Los Angeles is Lincoln Heights, a working-class neighborhood that belies the city's glamorous image. About 70% of the residents are Latino, and the rest are mostly Asian-American. While there are a few early signs of gentrification — like the craft beer shop that opened two years ago — the median household income is barely half of the citywide average.

On a cool morning in early March, the hills near Abraham Lincoln High School were a lush green — the result of an exceptionally rainy winter, and a jarring sight after several years of drought. The high school, which dates back to the early 1900s, is in need of a similar rebirth. It currently has about 1,000 students, more than a 50% decline from a decade ago, as charter schools have moved into the neighborhood.