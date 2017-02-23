Over the last few years, the retail banking industry has been grappling with a thorny predicament: While online distribution looks like the way of the future, many Americans still like to open accounts in physical branches and are uncomfortable with the notion that their money might exist only in cyberspace.
MUFG Union Bank believes it has found a solution: a largely digital bank that also has a network of small, relatively inexpensive-to-operate physical offices.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In