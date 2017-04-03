At a time when incentives are once again front and center in the banking industry, Texas Capital Bankshares offers a lesson in aligning bankers’ interests with those of their employers and shareholders.

Since its founding in 1998, the Dallas business bank has eschewed the widespread practice of basing lenders’ pay on the volume of loans they make. Instead, each individual lender runs something akin to his or her business, with its own balance sheet and income statement. That way, the bankers are invested in the long-term performance of their loans. Bonuses are also tied to performance indicators such as client retention, and bankers are shown how they rank among their colleagues in these areas.