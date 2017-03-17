Six months after the phony-accounts scandal at Wells Fargo began to unfold, two banks with otherwise pristine brands are confronting public complaints from employees of high-pressure sales environments, and they probably won’t be the last ones to do so.

TD Bank Group addressed accusations, first aired on a Canadian broadcast network this month, that branch employees intentionally crossed the line to meet sales goals, such as increasing overdraft protection limits without consumers’ consent. CEO Bharat Masrani defended the company in a statement on March 12, and the Canadian banking regulator a few days later said it would conduct a review of sales practices across the industry.