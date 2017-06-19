WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve is preparing to release the results of its annual stress tests of the largest U.S. banks in the coming weeks in what is likely to be the last iteration of the post-crisis supervisory program before sweeping changes are made.

The central bank is slated to announce the results of the 2017 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Tests on Thursday and the results of the more involved Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review stress tests on June 28.