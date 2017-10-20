Iberiabank in Lafayette, La., announced its second acquisition of the year with an agreement to buy Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust in Coral Gables, Fla., for $223 million in stock.

The deal, priced at 156% of tangible book value as of June 30, would give the $28 billion-asset Iberia seven additional locations in Florida and one in New York. It is expected to be less than 1% dilutive to tangible book value per share on a pro forma basis at closing, the companies said in a press release Thursday. The dilution should be earned back in roughly two years.