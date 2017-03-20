IBM has launched a new developer cloud as part of its Watson platform, where fintechs and other third parties can develop financial services apps.

Developers will now have access to application programming interfaces, data, and content to build and monetize cognitive-enabled apps quickly and at scale for use by fintech companies, banks, wealth management firms and insurance companies, it said in a press release Monday.

Currently being beta tested, developers will also have the ability to build in customer insights, regulatory compliance analytics, security, privacy and compliance readiness to help reduce the time needed for development and testing. The new tools can “simplify the time-consuming tasks of selection, mapping and data integration, allowing developers to use IBM services or combine them with their own data,” the company said in the release.

"Our experience across financial services and in the commercial deployment of AI with enterprise and start up builders has informed these new tools," said Bridget van Kralingen, senior vice president for industry platforms at IBM in the release. “ We’re excited to see how they put them to work to quickly create the latest solutions powered by cognitive computing and blockchain for everything from new payments directives support, and even regtech solutions.”