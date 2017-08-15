The rollercoaster ride at 1st Mariner Bank in Baltimore is coming to an end.
Howard Bancorp in Ellicott City, Md., has agreed to pay $163.4 million in stock for the $975 million-asset 1st Mariner. The $1.1 billion-asset Howard said in a press release Tuesday that it expects to close the acquisition in the fourth quarter.
