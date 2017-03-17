WASHINGTON — A Clearing House Association plan to reduce banks' anti-money-laundering compliance costs is drawing fire from other trade groups and some industry observers who argue it could wind up being costlier than intended for financial institutions.

The advocacy group for the largest U.S. banks issued a wide-ranging report last month that suggested ways to cut down on AML expenses while preserving banks' role at the forefront of national security, but some analysts faulted the approach. The plan was backed by a variety of industry heavyweights, including Juan Zarate, a former Treasury assistant secretary for terrorist financing and financial crime.