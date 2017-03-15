Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat on Wednesday reiterated his support for the company’s Mexican retail unit, downplaying concerns that protectionist policies from the White House may weigh on the unit’s future growth or harm the overall company's global strategy.

As part of his annual letter to shareholders, Corbat said the company’s $1 billion investment in Citibanamex “reaffirms our long-standing commitment to our North American neighbor and our continued confidence in its growth prospects.”