MEXICO CITY — Last November, Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat told Citibanamex employees that then-U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's anti-Mexico policies wouldn't affect its growth plans in Mexico, where it has its biggest international business.

In a post-election memo, Corbat assured workers that the "Trump Effect" would not disrupt plans to pour roughly $1.2 billion into the unit by 2021. The plan calls for the rollout of 100 branches this year and for efficiency moves such as the conversion of 60% of the ultimately 1,600-branch network into "digital branches."