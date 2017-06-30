WASHINGTON — The question of whether an algorithm making underwriting decisions can do so in a racist manner has long gnawed at lenders fearful of inadvertently running afoul of consumer protection laws. Now, the question has sparked interest from Congress.

“Fintech has been accepted pretty much as a positive impact even by" the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, D-Mo., said in an interview. But “if we're not careful, we will develop a system that almost institutionally ignores and maybe even hurts small and minority businesses.”