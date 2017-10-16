Mary Ann Scully knew who to court as she negotiated to buy 1st Mariner Bank in Baltimore.

Scully, chairman and CEO of Howard Bancorp in Ellicott City, Md., initially reached out to one of 1st Mariner’s largest shareholders to express her interest in a deal. In addition to discussions with 1st Mariner’s management team, Scully eventually met with board representatives for each of the $975 million-asset bank’s three biggest investors while the parties were discussing a merger.