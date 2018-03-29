A federal judge’s decision today in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia was a mixed bag for banks and credit unions.

Judge Dabney Friedrich struck down two provisions of the National Credit Union Administration’s embattled field of membership rule but upheld two other portions that had been challenged in a lawsuit from the American Bankers Association.

The provisions the court ruled exceeded NCUA’s statutory authority include a measure that automatically qualifies a combined statistical area with fewer than 2.5 million people to be a local community and a provision that increases the population limit for rural districts to 1 million people.

The American Bankers Association touted the ruling as a victory, albeit a partial one, for banks.

“It never made sense that an entire region could be declared a ‘local community’ or that an entire state could be declared a ‘rural district,’ and today’s ruling recognizes that fact,” Rob Nichols, the trade group's president and CEO, said in a press release.

“Today’s decision also affirms what we have known for years — NCUA won’t hesitate to push the boundaries of reason for the credit union industry even at the expense of taxpayers, small banks and the communities those banks serve," Nichols added.

National credit union trade groups — including the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions, the Credit Union National Association and CUNA Mutual Group — quickly released a joint statement that criticized the ruling while promising to continue to fight to support NCUA’s rule.

"Our organizations are pleased the court upheld components of the NCUA's field-of-membership rule; however, we strongly disagree with the court's decision that aspects of the rule exceed the agency's legal authority," the groups said in a statement. "The field-of-membership rule is not only entirely consistent with the Federal Credit Union Act, but also credit unions must have the ability to grow and serve more Americans. As the parties consider their options going forward, we will continue to support the agency on this critical issue."

Friedrich upheld provisions that allow credit unions to serve core-based statistical areas without serving the urban core that defines the area, and the ability to add “adjacent areas” to existing well-defined local communities on a case-by-case basis.

The ABA originally filed its lawsuit in December 2016. CUNA, NAFCU and CUNA Mutual jointly filed an amicus brief last June supporting the rule and NCUA’s cross-motion for summary judgment.

The lawsuit represents the fourth time the ABA has successfully sued the NCUA over its membership policies. One of those lawsuits — NCUA vs. First National Bank & Trust Co. in 1998 — was argued before the U.S. Supreme Court and led directly to the Credit Union Membership Access Act of 1998.

