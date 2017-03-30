It is becoming increasingly likely that a supplemental appropriation will be needed to keep the Small Business Administration’s 7(a) loan-guarantee program operating through September.
At $11.3 billion, the program’s volume halfway through its fiscal year is about 9% ahead of the scorching pace set a year earlier.
