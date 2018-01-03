KeyCorp in Cleveland is preparing to move a new executive into the role of chief risk officer.

Bill Hartmann will step down from the post at the $137 billion-asset KeyCorp this year and will be be succeeded by Mark Midkiff, who is joining the company on Jan. 22 from BB&T.

Hartmann and Midkiff will work together during the first half of this year during the transition period, the company said in a December news release.

Midkiff is currently deputy chief credit officer at the $215 billion-asset BB&T, of Winston-Salem, N.C. He also previously worked as global chief risk officer at GE Capital and chief risk officer for the Americas at MUFG Union Bank.

“I am thrilled to have Mark join Key,” KeyCorp Chairman and CEO Beth Mooney said in a news release. “His 30-year-plus career in risk management gives him the depth and breadth of experience to effectively lead Key's Risk Management Organization.”

Hartmann joined KeyCorp in 2010 and has been chief risk officer since 2012. Hartmann is responsible for risk management functions, including credit, market, compliance and operational risk. He also has oversight of portfolio management, quantitative analytics and asset recovery. Before joining KeyCorp, Hartmann worked for Citigroup for nearly three decades, most recently as global head of large corporate risk management.

“Bill has made significant contributions to Key and been the driving force in developing our robust risk culture and managing our risk profile,” Mooney said. “Bill has strengthened our risk management discipline and controls as well as our relationships with key regulatory agencies.”