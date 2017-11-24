Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray's decision to step down Friday and name his own successor has thrown the agency into legal turmoil, setting up a possible legal clash with the Trump administration.

Cordray appointed Leandra English, the agency's chief of staff, as deputy director of the CFPB, effective immediately. Citing specific language in the Dodd-Frank Act, which created the CFPB, Cordray said that she would be the acting director of the agency once he left at the end of the day.

The move appears designed to stop the Trump administration from appointing its own interim agency head. But it remains to be seen whether it will work. The administration can point to other laws that would give it the power to pick an acting director while a permanent successor is nominated by the White House and confirmed by the Senate.

While the Trump administration is widely expected to name OMB Director Mick Mulvaney as interim head of the CFPB, it's not clear whether they can legally do so. Bloomberg News

The issue is likely to go to the courts.

"There's going to be a court battle, and it has the potential to embroil the Trump administration in another difficult court challenge," said Christopher Peterson, a professor at the University of Utah's S.J. Quinney College of Law, and a former CFPB special advisor to Cordray."This is uncharted territory."

At issue is the language of Dodd-Frank, which says that the bureau's deputy director will serve as acting CFPB director in the "absence or unavailability of the director."

That is different from the earlier Federal Vacancies Act, which generally gives the president the power to appoint any Senate-confirmed individual to the temporary leadership of an independent agency.

Lawyers said the question is whether Dodd-Frank, which was more recently enacted, supercedes the Federal Vacancies Act in this case. The Trump administration is likely to argue that Cordray's voluntary departure doesn't count as an "absence or unavailability."

"The question turns on whether resignation means unavailability," said Andrew Sandler, chairman and executive partner at Buckley Sandler. "It's a real legal issue."

Senate Democrats have already staked out the position that Dodd-Frank trumps the Federal Vacancies Act.

Many expect the Trump administration to move forward anyway with plans to appoint Mick Mulvaney, the director of OMB, as interim director. That will set up a legal battle, with two different people claiming to be the rightful leader of the CFPB.

"It would be up to a court to determine the correct reading of the statute," said Jenny Lee, a partner at Dorsey & Whitney, and a former CFPB enforcement attorney.

Until Friday, there was no permanent deputy director at the CFPB. The job was filled by David Silberman, the agency's associate director of research, markets and regulation, on an acting basis. But on Friday, Cordray declared that English would be the new deputy director, and he specified she would be in charge after he left.

"In considering how to ensure an orderly succession for this independent agency, I determined that it would be best to avoid leaving this key position filled only in an acting capacity," Cordray wrote in a letter to staff on Friday. "In consultation over the past few days, I have also come to recognize that appointing the current chief of staff to the deputy director position would minimize operational disruption and provide for a smooth transition given her operational expertise."

English has previously held leadership positions at the CFPB, the Office of Management and Budget, and the Office of Personnel Management.

To be sure, the Trump administration could opt not to try and name its own interim head. Instead, it could focus on quickly getting a permanent replacement nominated and confirmed.

But such a move would leave the CFPB without a GOP leader for weeks or months while the confirmation process plays out.

Cordray's move was panned by industry representatives and praised by consumer advocates.

Some said it reinforced Republican arguments that the CFPB's single-director structure is unconstitutional, a key issue currently being decided by a federal appeals court.

“Today’s actions by former CFPB Director Richard Cordray in appointing his own acting director to lead the bureau reinforces the problematic nature of having a single and completely unaccountable leader," said Chris Stinebert, president and CEO of American Financial Services Association, an industry trade group.

But consumer groups said Cordray was acting within his rights.

“There are two schools of thought,” said Mike Calhoun, president at the Center for Responsible Lending. “We believe that the Dodd-Frank Act specifically provides that it’s the deputy director” that leads the CFPB in the interim.

Calhoun said President Trump should go through the normal process of nominating a CFPB director who can be confirmed by the Senate.

“The Republicans control Congress and the Senate and the White House and they can nominate and process through the Senate their nominee," Calhoun said.