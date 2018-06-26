Zions Bancorp. in Salt Lake City is losing a prominent female executive.

LeeAnne Linderman, director of retail banking, will retire on Aug. 2, the $66.3 billion-asset company said Monday. Linderman has overseen the enterprise retail banking division since it was created in 2015 after Zions collapsed its multiple bank charters into one. This includes product development and management for consumer and small-business deposit, loan and digital products in addition to staffing for Zions’ roughly 450 offices in 11 states.

Linderman will be succeeded by Olga Hoff, director of consumer lending and card operations. Hoff will be responsible for expanding Zions’ client experience into digital channels and will help guide FutureCore, a Zions program to transform its core systems.

“After 26 years with the company and of course wanting to leave a legacy for young women leaders … to have Olga replacing me in my new role, I could not have scripted anything better,” Linderman said in an interview.

LeeAnn Linderman will retire from Zions on Aug. 2.

Linderman is well known for her advocacy for women in the banking industry. In 2008, she became the first female chair of the Utah Bankers Association. She also launched the organization’s Careers for Women in Banking conference, now in its 15th year.

Linderman also has served on American Banker Magazine’s 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking Advisory Council and has been regularly featured on this list.

In her retirement, Linderman will look to serve on more corporate boards and to continue to support her community.

She will try to find "additional ways to continue to contribute, especially to young women and people of color,” she said.

Hoff described Linderman as a "generous mentor and career guide for many in the organization.”

“I am personally incredibly excited for LeeAnne for the fact that she is starting a new chapter in life,” Hoff said. “Just watching her over the years, she’s incredibly active and engaged. She’s a very passionate supporter of many causes. I’ve got big shoes to fill.”