M&T Bank in Buffalo reported double-digit growth in first-quarter profit thanks to a change in its tax treatment of compensation and improved profit margins.
The $123 billion-asset company’s net income rose 19% from the same period last year, to $329 million. Earnings per share rose 23% to $2.12, beating by 18 cents the average estimate of analysts polled by FactSet Research Systems.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In