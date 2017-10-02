WASHINGTON — After the Financial Stability Oversight Council voted to rescind its systemic designation for insurance giant American International Group, observers are wondering why the interagency council is continuing to appeal a ruling overturning MetLife’s designation.

Some say there is little question that the council could simply ask the Department of Justice to drop its appeal of a District Court opinion from 2016 that found that the FSOC had overstepped its bounds in designating MetLife as a systemically important financial institution.