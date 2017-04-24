WASHINGTON – Insurance giant MetLife is calling on a federal court to table an ongoing appeal of a ruling that struck down its designation as a systemically important financial institution, saying the new administration’s review of the designation process could moot the issue.

MetLife filed its motion Monday asking the DC Circuit Court to hold the appeal, MetLife v. the Financial Stability Oversight Council, in abeyance pending the publication of a report by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin examining FSOC’s nonbank SIFI designation process.