The Bank Secrecy Act has put another bank acquisition in limbo.
Washington Federal in Seattle has been forced to delay its planned $63.9 million purchase of Anchor Bancorp in Lacey, Wash., after concerns were raised about its BSA compliance. The deal’s applications were withdrawn and its termination deadline has been pushed back six months, to June 30.
