For as much as technology has made life easier for consumers, it has added layers of complexity for retailers and payment networks.

It is Diane Offereins’ job to navigate that complexity and make sure Discover is keeping up with the latest advances. And the pressure is on to be adaptable, as new generations of phones, tablets and wearables facilitate commerce anywhere and anytime.

“The digital environment has raised the bar and customers now expect simplicity, immediacy and relevance every time they shop,” Offereins said.



To that end, Discover has teams exploring new ways mobile technology can be used in the payment process. The company also must focus on security and recently rolled out Discover Verify, which matches customer information with data on file to help a retailer to decide whether to approve a purchase.

Discover’s payment network had a strong year in 2016, increasing global volume from $135 billion to $140 billion spread across a network of 39 million merchants worldwide.

In addition to dealing with an evolving tech landscape, Offereins continues to pursue opportunities globally.

Discover last year struck an agreement with the Brazilian credit card brand Elo to use the Discover network when its customers make purchases online from a merchant in another country or while traveling abroad. Brazilians spent $17.3 billion in 2015 while traveling internationally and more than $18 billion in cross border e-commerce.

Offereins manages relationships with the 1,000 largest U.S. merchants, the more than 3,300 financial institutions that issue cards on the Pulse network and 90 Diners Club International licensees, spanning 185 countries and territories. She also is a member of Discover’s executive committee.

