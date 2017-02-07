The digital money management service Moven announced on Tuesday the launch of its app for U.K. customers.

The company, founded in 2011 by Brett King, said the U.K. launch, announced at Finovate Europe, is the beginning of its expansion into several countries across Europe.

Brett King, CEO of Moven.

Moven is a stand-alone app that bank customers can download and add their bank account information. The app then tracks spending habits and offers insights. Additionally, Moven has begun partnering with banks to white-label its service. It established a partnership with TD Bank in Canada last April, and the New Zealand bank Westpac has incorporated Moven's money management tools into its mobile banking app.

“This is our first launch in Europe and we could not be happier with how smoothly the process has been,” King said in a press release. “Going by our quick release of the U.K. platform, we can’t wait to start working with other bank partners in the U.K. and across the rest of Europe.”

