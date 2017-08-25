A spike in costs weighed on quarterly results at Valley National Bancorp, as the Wayne, N.J., company embarked on a two-year effort to become more efficient.
The $23.8 billion-asset company said in a press release Wednesday that its third-quarter profit fell 7% from a year earlier to $39.6 million. Earnings per share of 14 cents were 4 cents lower than the mean estimate of analysts compiled by FactSet Research Systems.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In