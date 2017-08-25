Print Email Reprints Share

A spike in costs weighed on quarterly results at Valley National Bancorp, as the Wayne, N.J., company embarked on a two-year effort to become more efficient.

The $23.8 billion-asset company said in a press release Wednesday that its third-quarter profit fell 7% from a year earlier to $39.6 million. Earnings per share of 14 cents were 4 cents lower than the mean estimate of analysts compiled by FactSet Research Systems.

