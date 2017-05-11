WASHINGTON — The New York State Department of Financial Services announced Thursday it will allow fintech companies to register through a common platform used by a majority of state regulators, marking another step toward better regulatory coordination that will help states compete with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s fintech charter.

“The success and effectiveness of the [common state licensing] platform is just one more example of the superiority of the state-based financial services regulatory system in protecting consumers and fostering industry innovation,” said Maria T. Vullo, the head of New York’s banking regulator.