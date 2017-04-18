WASHINGTON — The Conference of State Bank Supervisors announced a raft of measures Tuesday designed to simplify multistate licensing and regulatory oversight for fintechs and other companies registered as money-services businesses.
Money-services businesses will be allowed to fill out a single form when submitting their quarterly financial data to the 18 state regulators currently involved in the effort, rather than individual filings for each locality.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In