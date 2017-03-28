Ocwen Financial is a step closer to the day when it can resume purchases of mortgage servicing rights.
The West Palm Beach, Fla., company has reached a new agreement with the New York State Department of Financial Services, it said in an 8-K filing this week. The consent order follows a February agreement with California regulators.
