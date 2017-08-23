WASHINGTON – The Comptroller of the Currency is proposing to nearly double the appraisal threshold for commercial real estate transactions to $400,000.
Currently, national banks have to obtain appraisals that meet Title XI requirements of the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act of 1989 for commercial real estate transactions estimated to be valued at $250,000 or above.
