WASHINGTON — The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is planning to ask for public feedback on a proposal to roll back the Volcker Rule, which prohibits banks from proprietary trading and other speculative activities, the agency's director said Wednesday.

“We are going to, whether with others or by ourselves, push forward and seek public input on what can be done” to roll back the rule, the acting comptroller of the currency, Keith Noreika, said after a speech at the Exchequer Club luncheon addressing his agency’s fintech charter.