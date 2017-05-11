WASHINGTON — Acting Comptroller of the Currency Keith Noreika is floating the possibility of unilaterally reinterpreting an interagency ban on proprietary trading, but there are doubts about how far the agency can move on its own and whether that would be a good idea.

Banks have long complained about the Volcker Rule, arguing that it's overly complex and burdensome to comply with, and it has become a prime target of the Trump administration. But the ability of the OCC to move on its own to reinterpret the rule, which required five agencies to implement, is questionable, according to experts.