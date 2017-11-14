Opus Bank in Irvine, Calif., continues to overhaul its operations.

The $7.3 billion-asset company said in a press release Monday that it had hired Kevin Thompson as its chief financial officer. He succeeded Nicole Carrillo, who resigned but will continue to work with Opus as a consultant.

Thompson, who also joined Opus’ executive committee, previously served as CFO at the $4.3 billion-asset Midland States Bancorp in Effingham, Ill.

Carrillo, who joined Opus in January 2011 as its chief accounting officer, had been the CFO since August 2013. She helped manage Opus’ April 2014 initial public offering, which raised more than $153 million for the bank and selling shareholders, and a $200 million secondary offering in November 2015.

Opus Bank, led by CEO Stephen Gordon, has taken a number of steps to reduce costs and address credit quality issues.

“We thank Nicole for her years of service, having joined Opus early in the bank’s infancy, and we wish her the best,” Stephen Gordon, Opus’ chairman and CEO, said in the release.

Thompson was at Midland States less than a year. He had joined Midland November 2016 from Zions Bancorp., where he had been senior vice president for corporate financial planning. Jeffrey Ludwig, who had been Midland States’ CFO before being promoted to president of its bank, resumed oversight of Thompson’s duties.

Thompson “has excelled in leading and developing accounting and finance teams at both large financial institutions and smaller regional banks, and I look forward to his contribution to the continuing maturation of Opus,” Gordon said.

Opus also announced that it had named Will Han as deputy CFO. Han will remain the bank’s chief accounting officer, a post he has held since 2013.

Opus reported back-to-back quarterly losses in the second half of 2016 before returning to the black in the first quarter of this year. The company in the last year has made a number of strategic hires, has exercised more discipline with expenses and has exited businesses such as technology and health care lending.